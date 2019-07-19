Craignish Post Office shut ‘until further notice’
It is understood Craignish Village Hall Post Office has closed until further notice.
The part-time Post Office was opened in October 2018 in Ardfern’s Craignish Village Hall, offering part-time services every Monday between 9am and 11am.
A wide range of services were available, including posting letters and parcels and returning online shopping items. Customers could also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.
A post on the Craignish Village Hall Facebook page said: ‘As soon as we know more we will let you know.’
The Argyllshire Advertiser contacted the Post Office for an explanation for the temporary closure. A spokesperson said: ‘We apologise to customers for the temporary closure of Ardfern outreach service in Craignish village hall. Customers should be assured that we are committed to maintaining a Post Office service in the area.’