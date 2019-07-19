Ardrishaig’s amazing Gala Day approaches

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Queen has been chosen, the stalls are stocked and the ribbon primed for cutting at the opening of Ardrishaig’s annual gala.

Organised by Mid Argyll Pipe Band, excitement is building for Ardrishaig’s biggest event.

The day opens with a parade of floats, led by the newly- crowned Gala Queen Rachael MacIndeor and her prince and princess, Harris Law and Brodie Gillies respectively.

After Queen Rachael cuts the ribbon, stalls featuring face painting, flowers and unique items will be open to the public. There will also be a raffle, beat the goalie, tug of war and more.

For those aged over 18, there is a cocktail bar, a beer tent and a pint and a haircut.

In the evening, the Crackin Craic Gala Dance will be held in Ardrishaig Public Hall from 8pm, featuring the Argyll Ceilidh Trail.

Tickets to the ceilidh, priced £5, are available from McColls in Ardrishaig or Icon Hairdressing in Lochgilphead.