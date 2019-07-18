Could you give a child a home?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Could you offer a child a home in a secure, loving environment? If so, Argyll and Bute Council is looking for you to come forward and apply to become a foster carer.

There are always a number of young people looking for foster carers in Argyll and Bute, for a variety of reasons, either on a temporary basis while plans are made for their future or for an extended period if they are unable to go back to their family.

Policy lead for social care, Councillor Kieron Green said: ‘There are a number of reasons why children and young people can’t remain with their own families and need to be looked after and accommodated.

‘We need more foster carers to provide these young people with the caring, stable environment they deserve and we are calling on members of the public to help.

‘Every child deserves to live in a safe, loving home but unfortunately that is not always possible. That’s why we need people in our communities to help – to give a child a chance.

‘Foster carers can come from a variety of backgrounds. As long as you are over 21, factors including age, marital status and sexuality don’t matter. The most important thing for us is that we match the children with people who we believe will give them love and stability.

‘We are particularly looking for foster carers for teenagers and for sibling groups, but would welcome enquiries from people interested in all types of fostering.

‘If you are interested and think that you could help make a difference to a young person’s life. Please do get in touch with us.’

For further information, please visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/fostering , email FPduty@argyll-bute.gov.uk or call 01546 605 517 to talk to someone.