Tayvallich celebrates summer in style

Tayvallich is set for a fortnight of celebration, centred around the annual gala weekend at the end of July.

The action kicks off on Thursday July 18 when Balter, one of the most feted bands on the folk circuit, return to the stage at the Village Hall. Balter are a contemporary folk quartet who have emerged from the music scene in Newcastle but are strongly influenced by their shared love of Scottish music.

These four multi-talented women (fiddles, mandolin, accordion, vocals and step dance) follow up their success at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections festival and as finalists in the Battle of the Folk Bands in Edinburgh to bring their exuberance and infectious live energy back to Tayvallich after a barnstorming gig there a year ago.

Playing music from Shetland, the Borders, the Western Isles and Ireland, from foot-stomping jigs and reels to soulful Gaelic melodies, the foursome combine traditional and original material. The interplay between fiddles, mandolin and accordion creates a distinctive sound of intricate arrangements that mixes Balter’s traditional heritage with contemporary influences.

The celebrations continue when the Tayvallich Big Weekend gets under way on Friday July 26 with a barbeque and live music at the Tayvallich Inn. The focus moves to the village hall on Saturday July 27.

Starting at 11am, there are games; sports; stalls from local businesses, voluntary groups and organizations; and fabulous food and drink. Pooches both pedigree and potpourri have their day at the ever-popular Dog Show.

The Family Ceilidh on Saturday evening has live music from the exhilarating Argyll Ceilidh Trail band. The weekend is rounded off on Sunday morning with the World Crab Fishing Championship on the Tayvallich village pontoon.

The party continues on Wednesday July 31, when gypsy jazz quartet Latchepen roll up. Latchepen are a London-based gypsy jazz outfit comprising four musicians from different corners of the globe, brought together by a shared admiration of Django Reinhardt and all that swings. Latchepen is an exclamation of happiness and contentment in the Romani language. Acoustic by nature but with projection and a heartbeat that rival any amp or drum, this is jazz on a string with influences ranging from Romani music to bebob.

Fun, games, music, food and drink – Tayvallich is the place to be this month.

Balter will rock Tayvallich on Thursday July 18 at 8pm before Latchepen gets everyone dancing on Wednesday July 31 at 8pm. Tickets are £12 (under-16s £5) at the door or email info.tayvhall@gmail.com.

The venue is unlicensed but you are welcome to bring your own bottle.