Mid Argyll Art Society returns with annual exhibition

Art enthusiasts rejoice as the Mid Argyll Art Society gears up for another exhibition.

Featuring the works of Mid Argyll artists, the exhibition will be held in the Drill Hall in Lochgilphead between Sunday August 4 and Saturday August 10, filling the hall with colours for all to admire.

The previous two exhibitions have attracted more than 500 visitors to the pop-up gallery of original paintings and photographs, but this year the exhibition is expanding to include artwork made from ceramics, glass, wood and fabrics, all with the opportunity to buy.

Speaking for the Mid Argyll Art Society, Angus MacNeill said: ‘While it is always a challenge to continue with the annual exhibition, we feel that this is an occasion for bringing a little light and joy to the community, as well as being an encouragement to local artists who may not be displaying their work on a wider front. We hope people will look forward to it and that artists, photographers and creative art workers will use it as a stimulus to produce something that will bring pleasure to us all.’

Check the Facebook page @midargyllartsociety for more information and updates on preparation for the exhibition.