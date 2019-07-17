Ardfern to host tea party for Samos refugees
Ardfern volunteer Pam Gregory is hosting a fundraising tea party for Samos refugees on Sunday July 21.
From 11am to 4pm Hawthorn, opposite Ardfern’s new pre-school will offer teas, coffees, sandwiches, pizza, ice cream and activities in order to raise funds for educational resources.
Refugees in the Samos ‘jungle’ are mostly escaping war-torn Syria and are rapidly running out of space and resources due to overcrowding.
Before heading back to the Greek island, Ardfern local Pam Gregory is hosting a tea party to raise funds for resources.