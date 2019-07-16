Police report – 19.7.19

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Careless driving

A black Vauxhall Mokka was seen to be driven in a careless manner and at excessive speed on the A816 between Lochgilphead and Cairnbaan. The car was stopped by police about 2am on Friday July 12, and the 26-year-old male driver was charged with the offence and issued with a £100 fixed penalty ticket with three penalty points.

Dangerous driving

A silver Honda Civic was allegedly seen on West Bank Road, Ardrishaig, being driven in a dangerous manner at excessive speed about midnight on Tuesday July 9. The car was traced and the 32-year-old male driver was found to be driving on a provisional licence but without a qualified supervisor. He was charged with the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle damaged

Between midnight and 11am on Wednesday July 10, a black Vauxhall Corsa was damaged in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, by having the front bumper struck by another vehicle which failed to stop and report the collision. Police are investigating the incident.

Drunk driver

A car was stopped on the A83 near Lochgair, about midnight on Sunday July 14. The 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was later charged with the offence, held for court and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour

A 19-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner about 2am on Monday July 15, in Leacainn Terrace, Furnace. The woman was charged and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

