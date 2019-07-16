MSP launches mental health survey

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell has launched an online survey to gather information from those with experience of mental health services in Argyll and Bute.

This survey would also like to engage with friends, family and staff of service users in order to gain as full a picture as possible.

The information collected will be presented to Scottish Government Minister for Mental Health, Clare Haughey MSP with the aim of improving the support available to those living in Argyll and Bute.

Mr Russell said: ‘Having seen an increase of cases brought to me through my constituency office and at my surgeries across Argyll and Bute relating to our mental health services, I want to do all I can to help improve the support on offer.

‘I am conducting this survey to gather insight and opinion from service users, friends, family, staff and anyone in Argyll and Bute with experience of our mental health services.

‘I want to hear where you feel the services are supporting its users well but also where the services could be improved.’

The survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/JYKKRHK and all results will be anonymised before being presented to the minister.