Lochgilphead Golf Club Gents Open

Saturday July 6 saw gents from near and far taking to Lochgilphead Golf Course for the Annual Gents Open which was sponsored this year by AMS Construction and David Cameron Joiner and Builder.

Following breakfast rolls provided by Empire Travel Lodge the players headed out to swing in lovely sunshine on the course which was in tip top condition.

It was a very close match with many excellent returns on the cards but the winner on the day was Lochgilphead’s George Morrison Snr who won with a nett 57 beating Stuart McKenzie by one stroke. George is of the vintage that also bagged him the senior prize so he lifted both trophies much to his delight.

The scratch trophy was won by Donald Johnson who carded a 66, beating Ryan McGlynn by one stroke.

Many thanks were shared to the club’s sponsors, the green keeping staff, the catering crew Donna, Ele and Kirsty and the many other helpers who assisted on the day. There was a great buzz around the clubhouse and Donna worked hard behind the bar to keep the thirsty golfers hydrated.

Last but not least many thanks to everyone who came to play and support the club.

Full results:

Nett 1st George Morrison 57, 2nd Stuart McKenzie 58, 3rd Douglas Whyte 59.

Scratch 1st Donald Johnson 66, 2nd Ryan McGlynn 67, 3rd David Innis 70 (BIH).

Nearest the pin went to Mark Dyball Machrie Golf Club and longest drive Ian Johnstone Jnr Tarbert Golf Club.