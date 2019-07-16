Kilmartin Horse Show kicks off
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
The Kilmartin Horse Show returns this weekend for more showstopping showjumping.
On Sunday July 21, horses, ponies and riders will all gather in Kilmartin Fields for working hunter, riding clubs, clear rounds of 50cm and 60cm, heights from 70-100cm and British Showjumping club classes including the Argyll 80 Championship Final.
There will be prizes including trophies and rosettes, as well as food served.
The show is open and participants do not need to be a South Argyll Pony Club or British Showjumping member.
For entry forms or more information, email: annmcarthur91@gmail.com or flyingfish2@btinternet.com