It’s Games day!

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

One of the best and most popular events in Argyll’s calendar will take place on Tuesday July 16.

Inveraray Highland Games offers a spectacular day out, full of colour and drama.

There are high calibre solo piping and Highland dancing competitions, exciting athletics events, Scottish backhold wrestling and cycling to enjoy.

For many, however, the day is all about the heavy events.

You can watch heavy athletes from many nations contest a range of events, from hammer to shot put.

And, for the 10th year running, the Games will be hosting the World Caber Championships, sponsored by Inveraray’s George Hotel.

Recently crowned European champions Inveraray and District Pipe Band will lead the parade through the town at 10.45am with the main events starting shortly afterwards.

The Games will also welcome the band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland, celebrated for the quality of its music, visual grandeur and precision drill.

Inveraray Highland Games will be held at the Winterton Park, close to Inveraray Castle. Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for seniors and children and family tickets cost £25. Parking is free.

Full coverage in your Argyllshire Advertiser – don’t miss it!