Elaine Miller to liven Lochgilphead with laughs

In what is probably a unique pairing – comedian and physiotherapist – Elaine Miller has carved a path for herself spreading the word of good health through comedy, and she’s bringing it to Lochgilphead.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival regular Miller will be at the Stag Hotel in Lochgilphead on Friday July 19 with her show Gusset Grippers: Laugh Don’t Leak.

Calling herself ‘physio, comedian, mother of three and recovered incontinent’, Elaine is well-suited to talking about all things downstairs without causing a blush, and she might even leave you a little more educated on looking after yourself too.

But Elaine is only the beginning. Following her show, the night offers a disco and karaoke. Laugh, sing and dance the night away. There will also be a raffle fundraising for the Charity Air Ambulance.

The night is only open to those over 18, with tickets priced £10. The show starts at 7pm at Lochgilphead’s Stag Hotel and tickets are available from eventbrite.co.uk

Comedian Elaine Miller at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. no_a29ElaineMiller01