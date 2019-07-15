Kilmartin Church hosts bustling coffee afternoon
The Glassary, Ford and Kilmartin Church building was bustling as the first fundraising coffee afternoon took place on Saturday July 6.
There was a raffle and plenty of baked goods to keep everyone sweet.
Linda Tighe called it a steady turnout and was pleased with how busy it got.
‘Some people took a different bus’ she added. ‘And it sent them on a tour round Mid Argyll so they got a great day out of it.’
The church raised £465 for church funds in one afternoon and thank everyone who showed up for their support.