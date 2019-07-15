Dolphins wave off coach after 30 years
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
The MacPool Dolphins prizegiving was held on Thursday June 27.
Swimmer of the month for May and June was awarded to Jodie Samson and Nikkita Todd, pictured on the right.
Outgoing Dolphins Captains, Molly Dykes and Felix Maddox were given Contribution Awards.
The Dolphins also said goodbye to John Gillies who has been a regular volunteer Dolphins Coach for over 30 years and is now retiring. He was given a plant and card from all the Dolphins.