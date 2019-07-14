Police report – week 28
Abusive behaviour
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Harbour Street, Tarbert, for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner about 1.30am on Sunday July 7. The man was charged and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Theft of diesel
Between 2.30pm on Saturday July 6 and 8am on Monday July 8, five barrels of red diesel were stolen from a construction site near Loch Fyne Oyster Bar, Cairndow. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses.
If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local Police Station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.