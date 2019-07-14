Kilmartin twinshocks – race report

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

by Jim Grieve

Race day on the iconic former Grand Prix track at Carnasserie Castle on June 30 started off on a sombre note, as riders all paid respects with a minute of silence for fallen riding legendary Ian ‘Lugs’ Robertson.

Many riders sported Ian’s riding number 100 on their bikes.

The racing started with group one and the flying EVO 125cc class with Peter O’Neil, and William Penrice showing the bigger bikes how it should be done. Peter O’Neil edged out Penrice in race one, but Penrice would take his revenge in race two and it was all to play for in the final encounter. Peter O’Neil was up to the task and would take the overall, with Penrice a deserved second and Damian Carter would third.

The four stroke class was enthralling, with Sam Sibbald thundering around the Kilmartin track, big Andy Malloch and his Armstrong chasing him all the way to the flag and winning the final race but not the overall. Sam would be the victor followed by Andy and a consistent Keith Stanford third.

For the youth class it was a day of mixed fortunes and consistency would be the key, with Jordan Graham coming out on top ahead of James Forrest and picking up a superb third overall was Rhys Brown.

Pre-77 action would see committee man and track builder Grant McClure and his Maico, with three decades of riding under his belt, become the overall winner ahead of Callum Wilson on the superbly prepared Honda.

The Twinshock under 300cc event would be a three race win for the flying Calum Kilgour and his 250cc Yamaha ahead of Jim Grieve, who would have some bike issues but would bring home his Honda in second fighting off a very persistent David Lawson and Gordon Peterson but it would be Gordon that would hold the third place trophy with some consistent riding.

The Twinshock open class event would be a spectacular sight as 500cc Hondas and Maicos battled their way around the bracken.

In race one there was a very small gap between first and second place and a similarly small gap between third. Brian Alexander would take the win from Craig ‘Smitch’ Smith, and John Crawford would come home in third with a notable mention to the very unlucky Paul Chiappa who had his fair share of misfortunes throughout the day, as his seat was torn from his bike at the top of one of the steep climbs. The overall would end up the same as the first race with Brian, taking the win from Craig Smith and John Crawford bringing the big Honda home in third.

In the over 50s class it was a triumphant day for John Lamont with three resounding victories. Johnny Rutherford was second, a great result for the club sponsor, with David Watson bringing home the Honda with some consistent rides.

For the group three races Robert Bell took the honours from Allan Shields and Bryan Colligan, all of these riders deserving a notable mention and with some very similar lap times and some quick racing in trying conditions.

The clubman class was great to watch, with some fast up-and-coming riders such as Peter Rennie, Callum Laird and Stuart Wilson all angling for the win. Rennie would take the overall from Laird in second and Wilson in third.

The evolution class was again the Paul and Tom show. In what must have been the fastest racing all day, it would be Paul ‘PJ’ Johnston who would take overall honours with three wins and Tom Grant would take the runner-up slot followed home ably by a consistent Roy Potts taking the third place.

In the final block of racing it would be a win apiece for Jordan McDonald, Shaun Robertson, and John Kenny, but it would be the ever improving Shaun Robertson, returning from injury, who would take overall honours from a rapidly improving John Kenny in second and ‘Mr Consistent’ Karl Livingstone in third.

Results:

Group 1

Pre-77 class: 1 Grant McClure 2 Callum Wilson. Youth class: 1 Jordan Graham 2 James Forrest 3 Rhys Brown. Pre-90 125cc class: 1 Peter o Neil 2 William Penrice 3 Damian Carter. Four stroke class: 1 Sam Sibbald 2 Andy Malloch 3 Keith Stanford.

Group 2

Twin shock under 300cc class: 1 Calum Kilgour 2 Jim Grieve 3 Gordon Peterson. Over 50’s: 1 John Lamont 2 Johnny Rutherford 3 David Watson. Twin-shock open class: 1 Brian Alexander 2 Craig Smith 3 John Crawford.

Group 3

Two-stroke open class: 1 Robert Bell 2 Allan Shields 3 Bryan Colligan. Evolution class: 1 Paul ‘PJ’ Johnston 2 Tom Grant 3 Roy Potts. Clubmen Class: 1 Peter Rennie 2 Callum Laird 3 Stuart Wilson. Monoshock class: 1 Shaun Robertson 2 John Kenny 3 Karl Livingstone.

PICS:

The first youth class of the day kicks up the turf on the starting line. 06_a27Motocross07

Youth winner Jordan Graham takes to the air. 06_a27Motocross08

Paul ‘PJ’ Johnston powers round the Kilmartin track. 06_a27Motocross41