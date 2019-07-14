Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – June 12, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Care and cash

There is no doubt that our public services are under severe pressure after a decade of funding cuts.

The forced marriage of council social care and NHS services into the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership has not been a happy one.

The ongoing erosion of our health and care services is something we should all be concerned about. Front line staff are working hard to provide care in very difficult circumstances, but care in the community can only work if properly resourced by senior management.

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that many of the decisions to shift care away from centres such as hospitals are as much to do with saving money as the genuine best interest of patients.

In times of recession it is, once again, the most vulnerable in society who bear the brunt.

Seafood and sunshine

The rain is teeming down as this is being written, but last weekend saw sunshine and crowds in Tarbert.

The atmosphere was fantastic for the seafood festival, and there is no doubt the weather helped in a big way.

Congratulations to the small band of organisers for another great weekend.