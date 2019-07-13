Inveraray Golf Club Senior Championship
Congratulations to Jimmy Kerr, who won Sunday’s Seniors Championship with a score of 87. John MacDonald was second and won the net competition with a score of 72.
The gentlemen of Inveraray Golf Club gathered on Sunday July 7 for a day of sunny golf which saw a few lucky golfers go home with medals and trophies.
John MacDonald’s 72 was also enough to win the July Medal which was played on Sunday. John Smylie was second on 73 with David Robertson third with a 75.
Next Sunday July 14 sees the club tee off for the Hydro Claret Jug pairs competition.
Entries are still being taken for our gents open competition to be held on Saturday July 20.