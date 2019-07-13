A Question of Seafood with Ally

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Arlene Scott from Tarbert was delighted to get her photograph taken with former St Johnstone, Sunderland and Rangers footballer-turned-TV-celeb Ally McCoist at last weekend’s Tarbert Seafood Festival.

Since retiring from the Beautiful Game, Ally is perhaps best known for his appearances as a team captain on BBC quiz A Question of Sport.

Arlene said: ‘He visited us on the Lochfyne Seafarms stall. He bought some seafood to take back to his house at Strachur.

‘He has Clachan connections, and is turning into something of a local.’

Arlene added: ‘Ally was very down to earth and obliged with every photo request as he tried to make his way along the harbour.’

