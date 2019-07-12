The way we were – Lochgair

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

This week we continue our nostalgic feature in the Argyllshire Advertiser – all about the way we were in years gone by.

This week’s photograph comes from a collection held by well-known Mid Argyll businessman Kenny MacLeod, and we are grateful to him for access to the fascinating images.

The subject for this edition is the village of Lochgair. It is not clear when the older photograph was taken, but it must have been in the early part of the 20th century, perhaps nudging into the late 19th century.

The cottages are mostly thatched, while poles on the shore may be stances for drying fishing nets.

Why there is a ladder up the tree to the right of the photograph is anyone’s guess.

The field in the foreground behind the cottages is likely to have been croft land, but is now built upon with newer homes. It is virtually impossible to recreate the same scene between buildings and tall garden vegetation. Though not taken from the same spot, the image above gives an idea of the more cluttered scene in the 21st century.

Do you have an old photograph you would like to share with the Argyllshire Advertiser? You can either email scans to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or hand in the originals to our Argyll Street office in Lochgilphead.