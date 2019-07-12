Announcements – July 5, 2019

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

BIRTHS

RONALD – Archie, Sandra and families are delighted to welcome the safe arrival of Amaya Belle Ronald, born on June 20, 2019. A second granddaughter for William and Elizabeth Conley. Also second granddaughter for John and the late Isobel Ronald. Mummy and Daddy are just loving this little girl.

THOMSON – Heather and Neil are delighted to announce the arrival of their son, Hamish Craig, on June 19, 2019. First grandchild for Hamish and Iona Smart, and third grandchild for Craig and Irene Thomson.

DEATHS

DALZIEL – Peacefully, in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on June 29, 2019, Frank Best Dalziel, in his 73rd year, 32 Albyn Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Dalziel, much loved brother of Bobby and the late Margaret and Isobel, and a loving and much loved uncle.

MCDOUGALL – Mary (née Cameron of Branault, Ardnamurchan), peacefully at home, on June 29, 2019, beloved wife of Ian McDougall, much loved mum of Cameron and Kenneth. Very dear mum-in-law of Violet, cherished “Gaga” of Robbie and loving sister and auntie to all the family. Funeral service will be held in United Church of Bute, on Friday, July 5 (today), at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at North Bute Cemetery.

RICHARDS – Christine, previously of Kilchousland, Campbeltown, on June 23, 2019, in Cheltenham, aged 94. Thankfully released from a long illness. Funeral will be held at 2.30pm, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Cheltenham Crematorium. Flowers to Mason & Stokes, 54 Hewlett Road, Cheltenham, GL52 6AH.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on June 26, 2019, William Robertson, in his 88th year, 3 Muneroy, Southend, dearly beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Mark, Ewan, Sheena and Duncan, loving grandad of Douglas, Donald and Hamish and a loving great grandad of Caitlyn.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ALLAN – Florence, Janette and Eleanor would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers and baking which we received following the passing of much loved Stevie; and to those who paid their respects at the church and graveside. We would also like to thank the Rev William Crossan for his lovely service and Kenneth Blair for the dignified funeral arrangements. Heartfelt thanks to the Campbeltown Macmillan and community nurses and Carr Gomm for all their professional and sympathetic care. Thanks also to the Ardshiel Hotel for the arrangements following the funeral.

POTTS – Mrs Flora Brock, sister of the late Mary (May) Potts, would like to thank the staff of Campbeltown Hospital, the local Macmillan nurses and the staff of Wards 7B and 10B, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow who cared for May during her recent illnesses. Thank you as well to all the friends and relatives who paid their respects to May at the ceremonies at the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown and at Cardross Crematorium. A special thanks to the Reverend Carruthers for his warm and moving eulogy, to Kenny and all at T A Blair for their caring and efficient funeral arrangements, and to the staff of Argyll Hotel, Campbeltown for the catering after the service. My personal thanks to all the good friends, near and far, who supported May with practical and emotional support through these last few difficult weeks at home in Campbeltown and latterly in Glasgow. Thank you to Catherine Carver who tended to May in the Queen Elizabeth. Finally, thanks to Myra and Jim Strathie for being my ever-present friends. My sister may not now be at my side, but she is always in my heart.

YOUNG – Mary and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and cards received at this sad time. We would like to thank the Reverend William Crossan for his lovely service. Thanks also to the community nurses and Carr Gomm for the loving care given to Bill over the last few years.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACAULAY/WILSON – In loving memory of our beloved Rhona, who passed away on July 4, 2017.

Loved, remembered and missed every day.

– From her loving family.