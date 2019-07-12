Announcements – 12th July, 2019

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

GOLDEN WEDDING

SOUDAN – MCLELLAN – At Lochend Church, on July 11, 1969, by the Rev. John McFie, David to Charlene. With love and congratulations from all the family.

DEATHS

DAVIES – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on July 4, 2019, Ivy Davies, nee Rowlands, in her 80th year, of 4 Balliebeg Castleton. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert, and much loved mother of Robert, Anne and Andrew. Adored Nana of Daniel, and a much respected mother in law of David and Gillian. A dear friend to many. A private family service was held at Cardross Crematorium on July 10, 2019. Donations, in lieu of flowers, are welcome to Marie Curie Mid Argyll.

MACCALMAN – Islay. Peacefully, at Redmill Care Home, East Whitburn, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, Kenny, aged 74 years, a beloved husband of the late Evelyn, a much loved daddy of Lorna and the late Mhari and a devoted granpa of Kelsey. Funeral service to be held at Holytown Crematorium on Friday, July 12 (today) at 12.30pm.

MCILWRAITH – Peacefully at home, on July 3, 2019, Ishabel (Dot) McIlwraith nee Hatton, aged 79 years of 32 Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead, and formerly of ‘Lornoch’, Kilmichael of Inverlussa, Achnamara, by Lochgilphead. Much loved and loving wife of the late Robert (Bob), beloved mother of Ewan and much respected mother in law of Tanya. A dear cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Kilmorich Parish Church, Cairndow, today, Friday July 12, 2019, at 12.30pm, thereafter to Kilmorich Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Scotland.

WYLIE – William (Billy) formerly of Campbeltown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Forth Valley Hospital, Larbert on July 8, 2019. Much loved dad of William, Scott, Leah and Craig, dear cousin of Ian, Shirley, David and Colin, beloved nephew of Evelyn, son of the late Annie and friend to many. Funeral service will take place at Camelon Crematorium on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 10.45am. No black to be worn.

Time may hide the sadness,

Like a smile that hides the tears.

But memories last forever,

Of our William we loved so dear.

acknowledgements

DALZIEL – Bobby and family would like to thank all friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers following the sad loss of Frank. Sincere thanks to Rev Anne McIvor for a comforting service, Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professionalism, the Argyll Hotel for the funeral tea, and the Doctors and Nurses at both Campbeltown Hospital and The Royal Infirmary, Glasgow. Finally, thanks to all who attended the church and graveside to pay their respects, the retiral collection for the Sunshine Room raised £361.17.

GRAHAM – Charles, Anne and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the passing of our much loved mum, nanny and great nanny, Nan. We would like to thank the Rev William Crossan for his lovely service, John McGeachy who piped, Kenneth Blair for the dignified funeral arrangements, Ivor Watson for the beautiful flowers, the Ardshiel Hotel for arrangements after the service, Carr Gomm for the loving care given and all staff at Campbeltown Hospital who cared for Nan the last few years.

LANG – Jim, Norman and Janette would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and baking received following the loss of Shiona. We would like to thank the Rev. William Crossan for his lovely service, David McEwan for his music, Kenneth and Rhys Blair for the funeral arrangements and the Argyll Bowling Club for their hospitality. Thanks also to all the doctors and nursing staff, ambulance crew and Shiona’s carers.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACBRAYNE – In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle, Willie, who died July 6, 2018.

Remembered with love.

– Mary, Margaret and family xx.

MACINTYRE – In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Archie, who died July 10, 2012.

Hard to believe it’s another year since you passed away,

Forever in our hearts and thoughts you will always stay.

– Anna and family.

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of my wife Fiona, mum, granny and GG, who passed away on July 15, 2017.

“You will always be in our hearts, because in there you’re still alive.”

Loved and missed every day.

– John and family xxx.

TAYLOR – In loving memory of my dear mum, Jane Brown Bell, who died July 14, 1985.

To my special mother, who will always be missed and forever loved.

Our love and thoughts also to loved ones gone before.

– Your loving daughter, Norma, son-in-law, Jim and family.

WHELTON – Inserted in loving memory of my beloved mother, Agnes Morrison McEachran

Stewart (Nana), who died July 14, 1996.

Along the road of memories

That leads me back to you

Are thoughts of us together

And the happy times we knew

And every day that passes

I seem to find a way

To wander back to meet you

On the road to yesterday.

Sadly missed.

– Johnnie.