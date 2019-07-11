The Fyne Stirrers hold open day in Barnluasgan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Fyne Stirrers are celebrating six months of the spoon carving club with an open day on July 13.

The event takes place at the Heart of Argyll Wildlife Centre, at Barrandaimh near Barnluasgan.

But it’s not just spoon carving that will be on show. Come along to find out about a range of activities, with handiwork on view including, leatherwork, pole lathing, chip carving and Kuksa making. Visitors can also try their hand at the activities themselves.

Taking up a hobby can help improve people’s mental health, as club founder, Ian Glendinning explained: ‘People are now finding a need to detach themselves, even if its only for a few hours from the dreaded mobile phone/social media lifestyle.

‘Some experts have seen the benefits of doing a craft like spoon carving as a mean to tackle some metal health issues.

‘When spoon carving you’re using very sharp tools so you have to be focused and “get into the zone”.’

No Fyne Stirrers gathering is complete without tea, coffee and cake. Check out their Facebook page for details.

The open day will last from noon to 4pm on Saturday July 13.