Rachael chosen as Ardrishaig Gala Queen
The people have spoken and the Ardrishaig Gala Queen has been announced as Rachael Macindeor.
Joining Queen Rachael will be her prince Harris Law and princess Brodie Gillies, both of whom attend Ardrishaig Primary School.
When not performing her regal gala day duties, 20-year-old Rachael works for Argyll Community Housing Association.
She and her prince and princess will be crowned at Ardrishaig Gala Day on Saturday July 20 and will lead the parade which starts at 1.15pm.
Look out for our Ardrishaig Gala Day preview in next week’s edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.
PIC:
Queen Rachael with prince Harris and princess Brodie. 51_a28GalaQueen01