Power outage sparks Co-op problems
Power supply problems knocked out some food freezers and electronic payment systems at the Co-op supermarket in Lochgilphead – forcing a temporary closure for repairs.
Staff at the branch announced that the shop had a problem on its Facebook page on the morning of July 11, posting: ‘Some payment cards and members reward cards are not working. Please bring cash as way of payment, sorry for the inconvenience.’
The branch closed for around an hour from midday on Thursday July 11 while engineers repaired the underground cable fault.