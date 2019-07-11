MACPool thank supporters of redevelopment

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

MACPool would like to say a big thank you to everyone who completed their recent community survey, showing that of those people who took part, the MACPool Redevelopment Project has 97 per cent support.

The proposal for the facility is to create a Community Health and Wellbeing Hub for Mid Argyll, a friendly and welcoming space where everyone can enjoy healthy, social activities. The plan is to provide an upgraded changing area for a wide range of users and to see the building adjoining MACPool converted into a welcoming and fully accessible community café with soft-play facilities for younger children and multi-purpose activity spaces.

A spokesperson for the MACPool, told the Argyllshire Advertiser that the board of volunteers is working hard to secure the funding needed to make this this ambitious project happen. They had a positive meeting with the National Lottery Community Fund on June 10 and have been invited to submit a Strategic Plan to request funding. They are also approaching many other funders over the coming months to put together the funding package.

One of the things they now need to do is find out who would be interested in working with them to make the most of the proposed new facilities. There will be an opportunity for a forward thinking individual or local business to manage the community café and multi-purpose rooms to hire for regular activity sessions, for example yoga, tai chi, and pilates, as well as a long-term office space for rent.

If you are interested in any of these opportunities or have other ideas about hiring any of the spaces regularly, MACPool would love to hear from you as soon as possible.

Contact Mary Stewart at MACPool – mary.stewart@macpool.org.uk or phone 01546 606676 to express your interest.