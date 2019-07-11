Letters – week 28

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Wrecked brollie

Sir,

I would like to thank whoever ‘borrowed’ my umbrella from my garden and delivered it to another garden in Union Street, as well as the garden owner who kindly returned it to me.

The umbrella was heavy duty and cost £60 with wind-up mechanisms and once it was returned it was found to be wrecked. It was expensive but not magical, it didn’t walk itself down the street and around the corner into someone else’s garden.

Thank you again to the person who returned it to me.

Sandra Johnston, Lochgilphead

Tarbert Seafood Festival

Sir,

I once again would like to thank the Tarbert Festivals Committee for all their work in bringing another amazing Seafood Festival to Tarbert.

I appreciate that events such as this do not just happen and take planning and work throughout the year, and the committee are to be commended.

Local and associated businesses should be acknowledged for their support, which allowed the festival to proceed to the amazing event that it was.

Lastly I congratulate beautiful Queen Nell and her Princesses Codi and Farrah for attending to their duties in such a friendly and happy way.

Councillor Anne Horn

Tory leadership race

Sir,

I have been paying close attention to the Conservative leadership race between Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson that will decide the next Prime Minister. Having listened to both their arguments and opinions, I firmly believe the best candidate is Jeremy Hunt.

After visiting Scotland on the first weekend of his leadership campaign, Mr Hunt has proceeded to announce a series of policies that would benefit the Highlands and Islands, and Scotland as a whole.

Given Mr Hunt’s extensive business background, it is no surprise that he would back business like never before. He has pledged to cut corporation tax for small businesses in Scotland by £1,300, deliver bigger and better City Deals, and look to establish UK Investment Hubs to boost connections between businesses in Scotland and its biggest export market, the rest of the UK.

He has also spoke of transforming Scotland into a green Silicon Valley and delivering a Brexit deal that benefits Scottish businesses, fishermen and farmers. That is the kind of responsible and considered policies that I expect to see from a Prime Minister.

I am confident that Mr Hunt would go on to become a successful Prime Minister and I have no hesitation in backing him.

Donald Cameron MSP

Tarbert Seafood Festival

Sir,

I was delighted to attend the latest Tarbert Seafood Festival where I had the opportunity to experience Tarbert’s world famous seafood heritage.

While attending the first day of this two-day celebration of the fish and shellfish from the waters of Loch Fyne, I was able to see first hand stalls lining the harbour side offering many local seafood delicacies along with cookery demonstrations.

It was great to taste some incredible dishes the Tarbert Seafood Festival had to offer and it was also wonderful to see it so well attended by visitors from across the world and local Tarbert residents.

Festivals like this are a massive boost to the local economy and a terrific advertisement for the village of Tarbert and the wider area.

I’m looking forward to attending next year’s seafood festival that I’m sure will be will be even bigger.

Councillor Alastair Redman

Heartless two-cap policy

Sir,

Seventeen per cent of children in Argyll and Bute could be affected by the two-child cap, according to new research – prompting more calls for the UK Government to scrap this heartless policy.

The ‘two-child policy’ allows low-income families to claim child tax credits or universal credit for their first two children only.

New research from the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has revealed that 160,000 families have had their income slashed by the two-child limit to-date.

The charity estimates that more than 3 million children could eventually be affected by the benefit cap.

Social security should be a safety net for all of us, but the two-child limit is having a devastating effect on families up and down the country, with 17 per cent of children in Argyll and Bute set to be affected by it.

All families are valuable and worthy of support, but this heartless policy turns people away when they most need support, and leaves children to grow up in hardship – which can have lifelong consequences for their health and wellbeing.

The SNP government has been left to pick up the pieces, investing over £125 million to mitigate callous Tory welfare policies.

In addition, it is introducing a Scottish Child Payment to tackle child poverty. Without the two-child cap, this payment could go so much further.

The next Tory Prime Minister should make it a priority to tackle poverty and enable children to thrive, starting with reversing the two-child limit and horrendous ‘rape clause’.

Michael Russell MSP