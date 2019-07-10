ZamScotEd raises money for textbooks for Zambia
A coffee morning to raise money for a charity supporting a school in Zambia raised £325 at the weekend.
On Saturday July 6 Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall was buzzing with coffee-lovers looking to do their bit for Zambia and enjoy a sweet treat in the process.
ZamScotEd supports education in Zambia and set up St Columba’s Day Secondary School which now has more than 300 pupils.
ZamScotEd founder Marian Pallister said: ‘Zambia is in a bit of a state at the moment because of climate change. There is a lack of water and electricity and food. So we’re raising money specifically for desks and textbooks for the school’s next year 12 (equivalent of S6).’
Annie Galloway and little Natalie and Lily were just a few of the group enjoying a cuppa and a cake at the ZamScotEd fundraising coffee morning.