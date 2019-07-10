Vikings invade Tarbert at Loch Fyne Viking Festival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lock your doors, board up your windows, because Tarbert is being invaded.

Excitement is building for the Loch Fyne Viking Festival which will see an invasion of Vikings on the shores of Tarbert this weekend, July 13 and 14.

Offering a full programme of events, the weekend kicks off with a parade, led by Magnus Barefoot, to the viking village where you can enjoy a re-enactment on Magnus’s successful bid to claim Kintyre as part of his Kingdom. Expect lots of Viking mayhem along the way!

The family fun includes a fancy dress competition, children’s battle drill, rowing races, a barbecue and music by Medvind.

Other activities include a market full of traders, crafts and storytelling, with the festival concluding on Sunday with the launch of Freydis, a 40ft replica Viking longship – built by volunteers in Tarbert. Children can also enjoy the launch of their own mini-longship.

The full programme can be found on the Loch Fyne Viking Festival Facebook page @LochFyneVikingFestival.

A few of Tarbert’s guests. Photo by Janet West. no_a28vikings01