Successful time for Argyll South Pony Club

Argyll South Pony Club have been very busy and successful both at home and away in recent weeks.

Seventeen members of all ages, plus their ponies, enjoyed a strenuous four days with top-class coaches – Sheila Thom, Nigel Springer, Sheena Adam, Sheila MacCallum and Freya Aitchison.

The members had a terrific time improving their jumping skills and quite a few riding and road safety certificates were achieved. The new venue at Upper Largie Farm was voted by all – especially the happy horses – to be ‘ab fab’ as some cross country training was able to be included on the varied terrain. As usual Stephen Ryan and Ulla Hammervig handled the catering and thanks to all parents and helpers for creating such a wonderful experience for young and old alike.

A special thank you to Sheila MacCallum for allowing the riders to enjoy Upper Largie as the hub of our activities.

One rider, Katie Mackay from Inveraray, had to give up a whole day of camp to leave her pony, Castle Lodge Evea Dawn, fighting fit for the long journey to Hopeton House on Wednesday July 3. Katie and senior member, Signe Riddell, were flying the flag for Argyll South as individuals at the Area19 Pony Club Eventing competition.

Signe and Like A Puzzle were eighth in their highly competitive 90cm novice section, while Katie and Evea really excelled themselves in the open 70cm class by taking first place. The pair finished on their dressage score of 31.7 with a clear cross country and show jumping. Team trainer Sheila MacCallum and quite a few supporters travelled through with the girls and it was a long but very successful day.

The final qualifier in the Argyll 80 Show Jumping Championship was held at Upper Largie on Sunday July 7. Six riders qualified for the final at Kilmartin Show on Sunday July 21 and the class was won by Debbie Hay Thorburn on Urban Legend after a thrilling jump off with Gillian MacVicar and Barney and Jo Smith and Harris.

There is now time to draw breath before the big show at Kilmartin.

PIC:

Katie and Evea finish clear cross country all smiles. no_a28pony01

Cara Cameron and her pony Hugo Boss certainly enjoyed the camp. no_a28pony02