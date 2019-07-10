Promising start for Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club
Four anglers from Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club took to the beach at Ardgour near Corran on Loch Linnhe for the first shore match of the season.
The weather could have been better with persistent showers throughout the day compared with the previous week’s heatwave. The loch didn’t produce any monsters on this occasion, with the heaviest fish of the day, a thornback ray, tipping the scales at 2lbs. In total, nine fish were brought ashore, a mixed bag of dogfish, thornback rays and a lone scorpion fish.
All in all it was a fairly decent day fish-wise and a promising start to the season.
Results: Andrew Jamieson, 39pts; Robert MacBrayne, 35 pts; John Byrne, 15pts; Gordon Law, 0pts
Robert MacBrayne with a short-spined sea scorpion. no_a28SeaFishing01