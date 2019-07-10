Perfect 10 as World Caber Championships return to Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Inveraray Highland Games, for the 10th year running, will be hosting the World Caber Championships, sponsored by The George Hotel.

This highly prestigious event in the Games calendar attracts the highest calibre of athletes from all over the world – from as far afield as Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, and Germany – not forgetting our own home- grown talent. The winner is presented with the Scottish Games Association medal.

With its beautiful location at the head of Loch Fyne, the Inveraray Highland Games is held in the grounds of Inveraray Castle, where they are opened by the Duke of Argyll, Chief of the Clan Campbell.

Vibrant and friendly, these traditional highland games offer an exciting and memorable day out for all the family, including exciting competition, great food and drink, souvenir shopping, side shows and a children’s activity tent. Also in attendance will be contingents from all the Armed Forces.

The Games celebrates our rich Highland culture and the one-day event showcases all the traditional Highland Games, harking back to the warrior clan days. There is the usual mix of track and heavy events for the sports-minded, and both Scottish Highland dancing and solo piping for those with a more artistic leaning.

Inveraray Highland Games organisers are also delighted that Loch Fyne Oysters and Clan Campbell Scotch Whisky continue to support the Games as main sponsors.

Inveraray and District Pipe Band, recently crowned European Champions for 2019, will parade through the town at 10.45am with the main events starting shortly afterwards.

The Games is also proud to welcome The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland. With the musicians’ distinctive white helmets, the band is celebrated for the quality of its music, visual grandeur and precision drill. The repertoire includes popular classics, big band, stimulating contemporary works and entertaining solo features.

Inveraray Highland Games will is being held next Tuesday, July 16. Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for seniors and children and family tickets cost £25. Parking is free.

PIC:

World Champion Caber Tosser Scott Rider in action. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn. no_a28inveraraygames02