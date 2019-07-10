Junior athletes wanted for Highland Games

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Highland Games season will soon be under way in Argyll, with Morvern Games at Lochaline the first on Saturday July 13.

Next up will be Inveraray on Tuesday July 16 followed by Mull Games at Tobermory two days later on Thursday July 18. Taynuilt and Southend in Kintyre are both on Saturday July 20 and finally the Argyllshire Gathering in Oban takes place on Thursday August 22.

Several junior track and field events are being held, including Inveraray, Mull and Oban, with separate events for both boys and girls between the age of 11 and under 16.

The age qualification is participants need to have been under 16 on May 25, 2019 and events include 90 metres, 600 metres, high jump, long jump and shot putt, with the two track races being on a handicap basis according to age and ability.

There will be an overall junior championship, with points awarded over the series of Highland Games and trophies presented to the top boy and girl at Oban on the August 22.

Abbie Cato from Fionnphort was the girls’ champion in 2018 and Jake Gillespie from Lochgilphead won the boys’ overall trophy.

Prize money will be an added incentive at all of the Highland Games.

Junior athletes should enter on the games field between 10am and 10.30am with the first event likely to start at 10.45am.

Further information on the junior events at Inveraray, Mull and Oban can be obtained by contacting Bill MacCallum on 01546 602664.

Away from the junior athletics, a ladies’ mile race will be held at Inveraray Games on July 16, open to ladies aged 16 years and over with no upper age limit.

Entries are on the day and the race is likely to be in the early afternoon. In addition to generous prize money a trophy will be awarded to the winner.