Inveraray pipped by second half Lovat performance

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mowi Premiership

Lovat 1

Inveraray 0

Inveraray could not match the tempo of opposition Lovat at the weekend, despite some determined play in the first half of this match.

After taking 10 minutes to settle into this match, Inveraray came close to scoring on 32 minutes when a Craig Taylor shot smacked off Stuart MacDonald’s crossbar.

Lewis MacNicol then saw a shot well saved by keeper MacDonald with just a couple of first-half minutes remaining.

Inveraray may have had the better of the opening 45 minutes, but it was Lovat who went in front following the last action of the first half through Marc MacLachlan.

Lovat played at a much higher tempo from the restart, pressuring the visiting goal. Calum MacAulay set up Greg Matheson on 51 minutes but Inveraray goalie Scott MacLachlan made a good save, the rebound hitting the post

After a flurry of Lovat chances were repelled by Scott MacLachlan, his opposite number Stuart MacDonald threw himself to deny Inveraray’s Allan MacDonald a leveller five minutes from time.

The ball ran out towards the corner flag where Lewis Montgomery raised his stick on Graeme MacMillan and was sent off by referee Deek Cameron.

Mowi South Division 1

Ballachulish 4

Inveraray 1

Ballachulish overcame the Inveraray second team 4-1 at the Jubilee Park to go second in the division.

Lorne Brown gave Ballachulish a 42-minute lead with the only goal of the first half and he added a second on 48 minutes.

David Grant made it 3-0 on 51 minutes, with Dougie Rankin adding a fourth on the hour.

David Robertson scored a consolation goal for Inveraray a minute from time.