Heads up – there’s a fishing competition
If you fancy yourself as a bit of an angler, now is your chance to prove your fishing skills.
A special charity fishing competition is to be held on Sunday, July 14 in aid of the Lochgilphead-based Heads Up support group.
Organisers are looking for brown trout only, and the final weigh-in will take place at the Victoria Hotel at 5pm, during which soup and sandwiches will be provided.
Fishing can take place anywhere where fishing is allowed in Mid Argyll, and entrants must sign up at Fyne Tackle on Argyll Street, Lochgilphead before Sunday July 14.