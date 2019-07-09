Grassland demo in the Kilmartin sunshine

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Kilmartin Glen shimmered in the late June sunshine and dust rose from the green swath.

The hot summer weather made all the difference at Killinochonoch Farm, where machinery dealership Hamilton Ross hosted a grassland demonstration day.

But while a steady stream of people attended, the weather was just so good that others stayed at home to get summer jobs done.

On show were some of the latest range of Massey Ferguson grassland machinery.

The Massey Ferguson TD 776 DN grass tedder, which will ted up to 7.7 metres was being demonstrated alongside an MF RK 662TRC central delivery rake, with its two-rotor, 6.6 metre reach, while the MF RB 3130F Protec baler/wrapper followed on behind.

The Kilmartin demo on Friday June 28 was the second of three such events, with one having taken place in Killearn another planned for Houston, Renfrewshire.

Alastair Dixon, Argyll and the Isles agricultural sales manager with Hamilton Brothers, said: ‘The sunny weather has been good and bad for us, because people are maybe busy at silage rather than coming here. But we’ve done quite well with people calling in.

‘But it’s good to do these kinds of events just to show people what’s available and get the company name out there.’