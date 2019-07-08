Recruiting eyes and ears at the Highland Show

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Police officers were out in force at the recent Royal Highland Show promoting a UK-wide public safety initiative entitled Project Servator.

Sergeant Alan Gilbert, Project Servator co-ordinator, said: ‘The 2019 Royal Highland Show was the biggest ever, with more than 195,000 visitors over the four-day period.

‘The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland takes visitor safety very seriously and while the event has always been a safe place to visit, the organisers are not complacent. This year the Servator team attended the show, working in partnership with organisers to provide extra reassurance to showgoers.

He explained: ‘Project Servator was initially developed to provide protection to the numerous iconic sites within the city of London.

‘The tactic is now in use by 18 police forces in the UK, including Police Scotland, to detect and deter hostile reconnaissance while providing reassurance to the public. Project Servator officers are specially trained to detect suspicious behaviour which indicates that someone is planning or preparing to commit a crime, and will then take the appropriate action.

‘Public engagement is important, so at the Royal Highland Show officers deployed at numerous locations speaking with members of the public, explaining what they do and passing an important message that the police rely on the public to act as their eyes and ears, to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police either in person or via the telephone on 101.’