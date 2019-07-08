Dunadd house wins Lochgilphead Joint Campus Sports Day
Lochgilphead Joint Campus hosted its annual Sports Day on Wednesday June 26.
Students flooded the fields to take part in everything from relay races, to shotput, javelin to three-legged races, with high jumps and long jumps in between, while others lay in the grass and enjoyed the new-found sun – but who could blame them!
Pupils represented their house as they sprinted, tugged, lunged, threw, and jumped, with Dunadd coming out as the clear winners.