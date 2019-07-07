Tarbert Academy pupils rewarded for hard work

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Tarbert Academy pupils were awarded for all their hard work through the school year at the annual prize giving event.

Held on Thursday June 27, Andrew Powell introduced the event before head teacher Neil McKnight gave out the trophies and certificates.

Awards

School Prize for Administration – Jean MacPhee, School Prize for Art and Design – Shanon MacDonald, J B Dickie Prize for Chemistry – Niamh Reppke, Daphne Paterson Prize for English (Primary) – Andi MacFarlane, Daphne Paterson Prize for English – Jack Heggarty, Rotary Club Prize for National 5 English – Morvern Paisley, James Q Smith Prize for English (Sec. 1) – Ruby Beagan, Miss Margery Irving Prize for French – Shanon MacDonald, Rowena Ranger Prize for Geography – Niamh Reppke, School Prize for Modern Studies – Jack Heggarty, Colin C Blair Prize for History – Arabella Williams, J B Dickie Prize for Mathematics – Niamh Reppke, MacKay Prize for National 5 Mathematics – Jamie Blair, Rotary Prize for S2 Mathematics – Milo Ingram, J B Dickie Prize for Physics – Robert Nicoll, J B Dickie Prize for Physical Education – Amber Blake, School Prize for Health and Food Technology – Courtney Henderson, School Prize for Practical Woodworking – Matthew Peden, School Prize for Graphic Communication – Nadine Hamlin, School Prize for French – Arabella Williams, Rotary Club Prize for Primary Maths – Sarah Kirk, Certificate of Merit for Primary Maths – Keiran Blair, Certificate of Merit for Primary English – Olek Paturaj, Tarbert Gaelic Choir War Memorial Award – Arabella Williams, School Prize for Biology – Jean MacPhee, Head Teacher’s Prize for Service to the School – Charlie Prentice, School Prize for Business Management – Shanon MacDonald.

The James McTaggart Memorial Award went to Amber Blake, the Marr Wilkie Award went to Alana Duncan and the Mary Seddall Bruce-Lockhart Award for service to others to Morvern Paisley.

The House Shield went to Laggan.

Primary Dux was named as Sarah Kirk, and the Senior Dux Arabella Williams.

Determined to Succeed Award went to James Prentice. Bunty Seeds Prize for Progress and Effort went to Eilidh Norris. Wm E C Seeds Prize for Progress and Effort to Kyle Hamlin. Certificate of Merit for Creative Writing went to Daniel Blake. The Certificate of Merit for Good Citizenship went to Ryan Taylor and Lewis McCallum. And the Certificate of Merit for 100 per cent Attendance went to Gary Crawford, Mollie-Ann Penfold, Cara McTaggart and Kieran McKinven.

Certificates for Progress and Effort went to Ruby Beagan and Emily Irving in S1, Joseph McAllister, Charlie Prentice and Jessica Wilkieson in S2, Anna Bellshaw, Danielle Blair, Eve Jackson, Jessica McCallum and Tansy Scott in S3, Jamie Blair, Amber Blake, Eden MacDonald, Jean MacPhee, Morvern Paisley, Matthew Peden and Jayne Wilson in S4 and James Prentice in S5.

Leadership Training certificates went to Shauna Brown, Martin Brown and Megan Green.

James Prentice, Keira Guy, Archie Williams and Amber Blake all received Duke of Edinburgh award certificates.

Finn Beagan was named school captain with Archie Williams as vice-captain.