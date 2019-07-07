District news – week 27

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Argyll and Bute

Best pubs in the country

Five Argyll and Bute pubs have been recognised by the AA as the best in the country.

The Bistro at Loch Melfort Hotel, Arduaine; Coll Hotel, Arinagour; Crinan Hotel, Crinan; The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant, Port appin; and Creggans Inn, Strachur were all recognised in The Pub Guide 2020: 2,000 pubs for great beer and good food (AA Publishing).

The guide is the definitive guide to the best pubs in the UK for food, drink, atmosphere and accommodation. This brand new and revamped guide contains over 2,000 traditional countryside inns, welcoming taverns, and foodie destinations, all selected by the AA’s expert inspectors.

From destination pubs worth making a detour for, to much loved locals, the 21st edition of the AA Pub Guide includes many old favourites, plus new and interesting destinations for eating and drinking, with several pubs making it into the guide for the first time this year.

Dunoon

Dunoon Comic Con



Comic-mania has been sweeping the country of late, as a series of Comic Con events celebrating comics, fantasy and cosplay have been taking place all over Scotland. BGCP Comic Con has been spearheading the movement touring Glasgow and has made the decision to cross over to Dunoon on July 13 to present Dunoon’s first ever Comic Con in the newly refurbished Queen’s Hall.

The event takes place from 11am – 5pm and will feature over 50 traders, cosplayers like Iron Man, Batman, Chewbacca, activities for all ages from tots to adults, as well as a series of guest appearances from writers and artists from Marvel, DC, Image and 2000ad Comics.

The event is suitable for all ages. Entry is £4 per person, under 10’s are £2 and family tickets can be purchased for £9. This event is likely to be a sell out so buy in advance to avoid disappointment. Tickets can be purchased at bgcp.co.uk

Tarbert

Tide Lines

Back by popular demand, the amazing Tide Lines will headline The Big Gig In The Hall at Tarbert Music Festival on Friday September 20. Since the boys sold out show in Tarbert nearly two years ago, Tide Lines have been selling out venues up and down the country, selling out the iconic Barrowland Ballroom in a few hours.

Joined by Local Teenagers Famous Last Words, anyone who witnessed the amazing show in Tarbert in February 2018 will know that Tide Lines in Tarbert is a special thing. They are coming back for a one-off show which will raise vital funds for Clachan Village Hall Development Fund.

Tickets go on sale on Monday morning at 9am from Clachan Filling Station, but be quick because in 2018 the tickets sold out in two weeks. Only cash or cheques made payable to Clachan Village Hall will be accepted. Tickets are £20 (£30 for VIP) and are available on first come first served basis.