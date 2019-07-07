Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – July 5, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Strong bands

Mid Argyll Pipe Band followed up success at the Helensburgh competition with a victory in the European Championships.

The band’s success is the result of years of hard work and good tuition.

Grade 1 European winner Inveraray and District Pipe Band has more of an international feel to it these days, much like a premier league football team. But its soul is in Inveraray and as long as Stuart Liddell is involved, the connection remains strong.

Congratulations to both bands.

Business roots

Ally Ferguson has done quite well, but his feet remain firmly on the ground.

He is not about to allow his company’s Ardrishaig roots to be forgotten, which can only be a healthy thing as it expands into a multi-million-pound operation.

Retirement wishes

We wish Ronnie Cameron a long and happy retirement after 40 years of hard labour at the chalk face.

He his a well respected figure in Mid Argyll and has helped generations of pupils through their school years.

And while we’re at it, best wishes to Reverend Roderick and Sue Campbell ahead of the minister’s retirement at the end of the month.