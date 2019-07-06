Town centre fund lifts Lochgilphead front green plans

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A project to improve Lochgilphead front green is to receive an extra £200,000 thanks to a Scottish Government fund.

The front green scheme is one of eight projects across the Argyll and Bute Council area to benefit from a share of £1,242,000 through the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund.

Other projects to benefit are: Bowmore public realm enhancements (£85,000), Campbeltown small-scale shopfront improvements (£50,000), Rosneath Howie Park enhancements (£90,000), Hermitage Park (£35,000), Helensburgh Pier pedestrian access enhancements (£85,000), Revitalisation of outdoor event space at Dunoon public realm/bandstand (£200,000) and Rothesay pontoons (£150,000).

Councillor Aileen Morton, policy lead for economic development, said: ‘Argyll and Bute is known for its warm and welcoming communities. This is a chance to make key improvements to our town centres to help build the message that our communities are places for people to spend more time in. More appealing town centres will help attract new investment and encourage footfall from residents and visitors to enjoy the sights and sounds we have to offer.

‘Growing our population is crucial to Argyll and Bute’s future success. To do that we need to create a town centres that support our businesses and encourage the entrepreneurial spirit within the area – making our towns places where people want to live, work, invest and visit.’

The Town Centre Fund is a capital fund aimed at fostering economic growth and helping town centres to become more diverse and sustainable.

Existing £1.5 million plans to improve Lochgilphead front green are being funded through the Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund.