Sun shines on Tarbert Seafood Festival

The crowds gathered around the harbour for the annual Tarbert Seafood Festival.

Colour and pageantry mingled with the tempting aroma of cooking seafood in a day of sunshine by Loch Fyne.

And there was a touch of royalty thrown into the mix.

Read all about it in our photo special in the next edition of your Argyllshire Advertiser.

 