Sun shines on Tarbert Seafood Festival
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
The crowds gathered around the harbour for the annual Tarbert Seafood Festival.
Colour and pageantry mingled with the tempting aroma of cooking seafood in a day of sunshine by Loch Fyne.
And there was a touch of royalty thrown into the mix.
Read all about it in our photo special in the next edition of your Argyllshire Advertiser.