Ronnie Cameron retires from Lochgilphead High School
Mr Ronald Cameron was honoured at a retirement party after 40 years of service as an English teacher at Lochgilphead High School.
Staff and pupils past and present appeared at Lochgilphead Joint Campus to celebrate and wish him a happy retirement.
Ewan Smith, deputy head and former pupil at Lochgilphead High School said: ‘Ronnie Cameron has been a member of staff since the school was upgraded to full S6 status, teaching three generations of the same families.
‘It’s going to be hard getting used to the school without him but we would like to thank him for his massive contribution over the years and wish him a long and happy retirement.’