Racing buzz returns to famous Kilmartin circuit

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

There was a palpable air of excitement in the air as racing returned to Kilmartin.

The course, in the shadow of Carnasserie Castle and newly reclaimed from a dense layer of bracken, lived up to its reputation as a true championship test.

The course – home to the only ever Scottish round of the GP World Motocross Championship in June 1978 – played host to round five of the 2019 Scottish Twin Shock championship in the first race to have been held there in decades.

The track itself is natural undulating land and not a man-made track, described by racing aficionados as a place for ‘vintage scrambling motocross’.

Hot and dry weather in the week leading up to the event on Saturday June 30 was interrupted by a shower on race morning and this, combined with cut vegetation on the track, made for interesting conditions early in proceedings – which simply added to the excitement.

Ricky Caldwell, chairman of the Scottish Twin Shock Scramble Club, said: ‘The sighting laps caused a little bit of a hold at the bottom of the hills due to the rain which had fallen which made a couple of the hills very slippery at the start of the day.

‘A few riders had not realised this and had a little sit down on them to gather their thoughts and then have another go. Once we got the racing underway everything flowed along very well indeed and there was some fantastic racing for all to watch.’

He added: ‘Everyone connected with the club had an absolute awesome weekend at Kilmartin, and the place was buzzing.

‘It was especially great to see such a large number of spectators who made the effort to come along to watch, and after speaking to a few of them they seemed to have enjoyed themselves as much as we did .

‘Special mention and thanks must go to Jonathan McLeod who was the driving force behind this event, and without his enthusiasm and effort this would not have happened.

‘We also need to thank the three unsung local workers Ronnie, Jamie and Johnny ,who along with Jonathan all put a tremendous amount of work into the track over the last couple of weeks, cutting down all the bracken by hand on the hill areas, cutting grass and all round general work to ensure this race meet went ahead.’

Ricky Caldwell concluded: ‘The riders are excited about coming back next year – so watch this space.’

Look out for a full race report in a future edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.