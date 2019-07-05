Tarbert Seafood Festival is the plaice to be this weekend

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The much-loved Tarbert Seafood Festival makes a welcome return this weekend (July 6 and 7).

The finishing touches are being made to floats and costumes and, of course, delicious produce is being prepared for the highly-anticipated annual festival.

Seafood will obviously be the main attraction, with cullen skink, paella and other seafood served all day.

But seafood is not the sole reason Tarbert is the place to be.

There is a jam-packed programme of street entertainment and workshops to keep everyone happy on the day.

A highlight of the weekend will be the crowning of the Seafood Festival Queen, Nell Jackson MacFarlane, at 1.15pm, and the musical-themed festival parade featuring homemade floats and crazy costumes at 2.30pm.

There will also been Highland dancing at 2.50pm, a circus show at 3.10pm, a magician at 3.40pm and the Mid Argyll Pipe Band at 4.10pm. And keep an eye out for Mary Poppins who will be visiting the event, as well as crowd favourites The Absurdist Pipe Band who will be entertaining the festival-goers.

The fun continues on Sunday with Beer on the Pier and various musical acts throughout the day.

There will also be a pop-up restaurant on the harbour overlooking Tarbert’s iconic view. Book now because tables are going fast.

Face painting and readings from Psychic Mags will also be available throughout Sunday.

With a weekend of food, beer, music, costumes, parades and everything in between, what’s not to love?