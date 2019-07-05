Sporty fun in the Lochgilphead sun

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Children and adults turned out in big numbers to enjoy Sports Not on the Green in brilliant evening sunshine.

Lochgilphead Joint Campus was the venue for the annual fun event on Friday June 28, organised by Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS).

A gentle breeze took the edge off temperatures in the mid-20s Centigrade as young people took part in taster sessions including a mobile skate park, rugby, golf, MAYDS dance company, MacPool, Lochgilphead Red Star Football Club and much more besides.

And there was more than sport to enjoy, with tattoos and face painting, tuck shop and hot dogs also available.

MAYDS manager, Fiona Kalache, said: ‘We were delighted with the way it all went. There was a great turnout and a lovely atmosphere. We have had a lot of messages from parents saying how great it was as a community event.’

Fiona added: ‘Thanks to all the clubs and organisations who supported the event, Fyne Homes for the giveaways as well as all the MAYDS volunteers who helped.’