Mid Argyll and Inveraray crowned champions of Europe

Well ahead of the 15 other bands in the Grade 4A competition, Mid Argyll Pipe Band have been crowned champions of Europe.

The Bught Park in Inverness was a new setting for the European Pipe Band Championships on Saturday June 29.

In the Grade 4A arena, Mid Argyll were a clear six points ahead of the second placed band Methil and District, while in fifth place was Rothesay and District.

And there was plenty other success for Argyll bands.

Former world champions Inveraray and District returned to winning ways, scooping the Grade 1 European title ahead of Boghall and Bathgate and, in third place, Northern Irish outfit Field Marshal Montgomery.

Oban High School was also celebrating as the pipe band won the Grade 3B European crown, while Grade 2 Oban Pipe Band came eighth of 13 bands.

As news broke of the band’s success, a post on the Mid Argyll Pipe Band Facebook page read: ‘We are delighted with yesterday’s result and blown away by all your support, kind comments and congratulations.

The post went on: ‘We’ll be at Tarbert Seafood Festival, a fantastic day out, on July 6. It would be be great to see you there.’