Lochgilphead man jailed for catalogue of violence against partners

A 22-year-old man from Lochgilphead has been jailed for a catalogue of serious sexual and violent offences against three partners between 2012 and 2017.

Fraser Smith (22) was jailed for nine years on Thursday July 4, 2019 at the High Court in Glasgow.

Detective Inspector Ian Renfrew from the Police Scotland Domestic Abuse Task Force (West) said: ‘Smith was found guilty of a number of charges including rape and sexual and physical assaults. He carried out a campaign of violence on three of his partners over a period of five years which will have no doubt left them affected by the experience for the rest of their lives.

‘I must thank these women for having the strength to come forward and report the years of abuse that they have endured and the courage they’ve shown throughout the investigation.

‘I hope that today’s outcome gives the women some sort of closure and sends a clear message to anyone who thinks it’s acceptable to treat anyone in this way.

‘Police Scotland is committed to tackling domestic abuse and no one should ever feel they are alone or in a position of fear.

‘I would encourage anyone to report domestic abuse in any form as all reports will be thoroughly investigated and we will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure victims of domestic abuse are supported and to ensure their safety and wellbeing.’