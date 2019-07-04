Kilmartin Church hosts first coffee afternoon
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
With the sun finally out, why not take a drive to picturesque Kilmartin for coffee on Saturday afternoon?
Join the folk of Kilmartin Church, Barrmhor, for afternoon tea between 2pm and 4pm.
Enjoy home-baking and a catch up with friends at this, their first fundraiser in the new church building.
If you are travelling by bus the number 421 from Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, at 1.30pm will get you there just in time to smell the coffee. The 4.14pm number 23 will get you back.
Everyone is most welcome.